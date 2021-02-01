Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VRTS stock opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $239.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
See Also: Front-End Load
