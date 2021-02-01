Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $239.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

