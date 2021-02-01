Santander Consumer USA (SC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SC opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.