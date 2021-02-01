Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GBDC opened at $14.21 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

