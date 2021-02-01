AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.