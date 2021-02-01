Morgan Stanley Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $80.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $32,437,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

