Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BCS lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

