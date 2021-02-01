NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

