Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$204.00 on Monday. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$214.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -19.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.