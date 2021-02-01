Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.