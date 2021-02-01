Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

