PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

PCB stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 21,893 shares of company stock valued at $235,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

