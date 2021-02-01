Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $69.11 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

