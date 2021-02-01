Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of USAP opened at $7.26 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

