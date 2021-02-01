180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TURN opened at $6.32 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $31,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,684.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 128,798 shares of company stock valued at $247,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
