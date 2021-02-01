180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TURN opened at $6.32 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $31,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,684.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 128,798 shares of company stock valued at $247,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of 180 Degree Capital worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

