UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

