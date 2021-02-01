ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.