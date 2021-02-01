Argus Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.94.

XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

