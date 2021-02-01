Lam Research Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $583.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.40 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $483.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.48. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

