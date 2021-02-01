Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

