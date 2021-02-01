Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BMRC opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $505.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

