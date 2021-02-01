Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

