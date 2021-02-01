Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) (LON:FRES) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 887.33 ($11.59).

Get Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) stock opened at GBX 987.60 ($12.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,196.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. Fresnillo Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.