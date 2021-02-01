Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

EPC opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after buying an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 238,001 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

