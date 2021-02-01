City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of City stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. City has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $80.40.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts expect that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of City by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

