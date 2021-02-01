Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

