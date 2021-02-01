Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

PEBO stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

