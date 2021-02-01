Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 839 ($10.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON:GHE opened at GBX 807.50 ($10.55) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 733.99. The company has a market capitalization of £259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. Gresham House plc has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

