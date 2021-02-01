Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

RTO opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

