Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.44. SThree plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13). The firm has a market cap of £428.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SThree plc (STEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

