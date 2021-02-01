Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

Shares of DAI opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.14. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €60.15 ($70.76).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

