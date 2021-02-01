Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€6.90” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.31 ($6.24).

CBK opened at €5.48 ($6.45) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

