Pfizer (PFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

