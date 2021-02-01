Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOX opened at $70.62 on Monday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

