ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,399.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

