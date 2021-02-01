Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

NYSE BXP opened at $91.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.