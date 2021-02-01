Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $115.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

