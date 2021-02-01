Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.