Zacks Investment Research Lowers Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti cut their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 82.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.