Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

FTS stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,665,000 after acquiring an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,774,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 309,283 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

