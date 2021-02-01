Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ECIFY. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

