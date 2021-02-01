Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth about $281,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.