ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.