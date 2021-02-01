Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CONMED Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,797.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

