Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

