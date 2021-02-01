First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FUSB opened at $8.68 on Thursday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares comprises approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

