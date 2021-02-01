Head-To-Head Review: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) versus NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,214.89 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A NanoVibronix $530,000.00 22.33 -$5.79 million ($0.83) -1.35

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% NanoVibronix -727.90% -418.55% -218.34%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NanoVibronix beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

