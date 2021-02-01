Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head to Head Survey

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.08 $72.62 million $1.39 18.96 Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.22 $1.91 million $1.11 2.42

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Sotherly Hotels -38.08% -49.78% -8.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

