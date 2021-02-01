Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,430,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 599.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

