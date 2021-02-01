Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $210.93 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

