Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

